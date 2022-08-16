Patricia (Patty) Watson of Liberty, Texas died on August 13, 2022 at the age of 77. She was born on November 13, 1944 in New Gulf, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Julia Langford.

Patty graduated from Liberty High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University. She went on to pursue her master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Patty loved the Liberty community. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Altar Society. She enjoyed the theater and participated in many plays at The Valley Players. However, Patty dedicated her life to education. She taught school in Liberty for 45 years and was a Liberty Independent School Board member as well as a board member for the Liberty Education Foundation.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Julia Langford; her brother, Lee Langford; and son-in-law, Perry Lamm. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Cheryl Lamm McLendon and husband, Mike, of McGregor, Texas and Shirley Thomas and husband, Rhett, of Emmaus, Pennsylvania. Her prized possession were her four grandchildren: Lauren and Henry Lamm of McGregor, Texas and Blake and Molly Thomas of Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

A visitation for Patty will be held at Allison Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 beginning at 5:00 PM with a rosary at 6:30 PM. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM with burial following at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any of the following: The Valley Players, LISD Education Fund, or Immaculate Conception Church.

