Patrick Wade Ramey, 61, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Humble, Texas. He was born on December 31, 1960, in Enid Oklahoma, to the late Dorland Oral “DO” and Katherine Alma Hawkins Ramey. Patrick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton.

Patrick pursed many interests, some of which included his love for Oklahoma University, cooking, singing karaoke, playing shuffleboard, collecting tools and building stuff, playing jokes on others, drinking his Miller Lite, spending time with his grandchildren and family, and his beloved fur babies. He was always happy and enjoyed having a good time. Patrick had the most boisterous laugh and would easily light up a room with his presence. Above all things, his unconditional love for his wife radiated for all to see. She was his pride and joy and he found delight in spoiling her with everything she ever wanted or needed. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Sarah Ramey; and his siblings Wayne Ramey, Kay Ramey Chadbourne, Cindy Ramey Harwood, Verna Ramey Petterson, Barbara Palmer, Doris June Ramey, and twin boys Ramey. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of twenty-five Dianne Ramey; his children Zachary Ramey of Enid Oklahoma, Amy Sullivan and husband John of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Courtney Cowden and husband Matt Andrews of Bennington, Oklahoma, William Cowden and wife Leilia McMoore of Woodridge, Virginia, Larry Powers and wife Tish of Duncan, Oklahoma; his grandchildren Emma and Mason Sullivan of Oklahoma City, Kylee Furrh and Keegan Andrews both of Bennington, Tanu and Meki Cowden of Woodridge, Bailee and Brandon Powers of Duncan; his sisters Elaine Ramey of Enid, Linda McNew and husband Ben of Enid, Carol Ramey-Grubb and husband Keith of Dalzell, South Carolina, his numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration honoring Patrick’s life will be held at a later date in Oklahoma.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

