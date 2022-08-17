Melony Ann Robichaux was born in Houston, Texas, on June 17, 1947, to parents, Jesse Denton Jackson and Clyde Joy Fetty Jackson. She went to her Heavenly Home on August 15, 2022, in Katy, Texas, at the age of 75.

Melony was an executive assistant at the Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, where she also was a member. Melony loved her family, and enjoyed the time spent with all of them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melony was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Denton Jackson and Clyde Joy Jackson.

She is survived by her brothers, Gary Jackson and wife Linda, Terry Jackson and wife Janet; sister, Laurie Bocon and husband Tom; nieces, Staci Barger, Stefani Jackson, Tera Jackson, Graclyn Bocon; nephews, Brandon Jackson, Dwayne Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Sean Jackson; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel – Cleveland on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 3 pm.

Burial will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie. Pallbearers for the service will be: Joshua Jackson, Sean Jackson, Jared Bender, Justin Jackson, Nickolas Jackson, Amani Nyangoya, Sammi Barger; honorary pallbeares, Matthew Jackson, Joshua Coubelle, Justin Coogler, and Dwayne Jackson.

