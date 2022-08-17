Billie Jean Stephens-Jones was born in Fostoria, Texas, on March 3, 1933 to parents, Garvie Walker and Lottie Mae Jeffcoat Walker. She went to her Heavenly Home on August 16, 2022 in Porter, Texas, at the age of 89. Billie worked as a secretary at Huffman Middle School for 20 years and in her earlier years she went with her family to Calvary Baptist Church. Billie and her family traveled around the world with her husband serving in the military.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garvie and Lottie Mae Walker; husbands, Billy Stephens and CJ Jones; brother, Jack Walker. Billie is survived by her 4 children, Jennifer Brady and husband Johnny, Barbara Cates and husband Ricky, Billy Stephens Jr and wife Megan, Kathryn Troutman and husband Darrell; brother, Charles Walker and wife Darlene; sister, Evelyn Davison and husband Van; 18 grandchildren, Miranda, Quinique, Johnny Jr, Charles, Jett, Kade, Petrina, Amber, Eric, Britney, Cortney, Conrad, Sawyer, Sienna, Megan, Gareth, Caitlin, and Cameron; 19 great grandchildren, Kylie, Blake, Nyle, Brooke, Finley, Hunter, Nazra, Y’Didiah, Laban, Isabella, Acelin, Alina, Skyla, Moses, Landon, Reagan, Ellie, Hadley, and Avery; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to show appreciation to Lee Hall for the excellent care that was given to Billie during her illness. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service will be Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2 pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be: Gareth Troutman, Cameron Troutman, Larry Scarborough, Mike Koonce, Shaun Torpy, and Todd Folse. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation in her name.

