Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2022:

  • Carlos, Carias Antonio – Hold for Harris County-Sexual Assault
  • Simon, John Thomas George – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property
  • Callahan, Johnathan Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ticas, Cesar Antonio – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Dever, Sean Levelle – Taking Wildlife Resources Without Consent of Owner and Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Lankford, Jeremy – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Spears, Troy Curtis – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
