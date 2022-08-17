Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2022:

Carlos, Carias Antonio – Hold for Harris County-Sexual Assault

Simon, John Thomas George – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property

Callahan, Johnathan Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Ticas, Cesar Antonio – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Dever, Sean Levelle – Taking Wildlife Resources Without Consent of Owner and Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Lankford, Jeremy – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Spears, Troy Curtis – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

