Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2022:

  • Mullins, Heather M. – Public Intoxication
  • Brown, Steven Harmon II – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hearon, Ledarious – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Bruno, Julio Cesar – No Driver’s License, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired License Plate/Registration, and Theft of Property
  • Broussard, Lance Everett – Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)
  • Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Motion to Revoke-Assault/Family Violence
  • Romero, Navarr Lino Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Brown, Trent Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Robbery (three counts), Failure to Appear-Aggravated Robbery and Hold for the State of Alabama
  • Loyola, Mirian Elizabeth – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property
  • Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Assault, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Hold for Bexter County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Latham, Chad Allen – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Ballou, Kristie Dewett – Theft of a Firearm
  • Van Arsdale, Skylor – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Brown, Stephen – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Delverne, Tristan Dean – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Prude, Philip – Burglary of a Habitation
