Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2022:
- Mullins, Heather M. – Public Intoxication
- Brown, Steven Harmon II – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hearon, Ledarious – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Bruno, Julio Cesar – No Driver’s License, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired License Plate/Registration, and Theft of Property
- Broussard, Lance Everett – Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)
- Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Motion to Revoke-Assault/Family Violence
- Romero, Navarr Lino Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Brown, Trent Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Robbery (three counts), Failure to Appear-Aggravated Robbery and Hold for the State of Alabama
- Loyola, Mirian Elizabeth – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property
- Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Assault, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Hold for Bexter County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Latham, Chad Allen – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Ballou, Kristie Dewett – Theft of a Firearm
- Van Arsdale, Skylor – Burglary of a Habitation
- Brown, Stephen – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Delverne, Tristan Dean – Burglary of a Habitation
- Prude, Philip – Burglary of a Habitation