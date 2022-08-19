Dogs find skull near Hull home

A Hull resident called authorities on Friday to report that his dog had found a skull near his home on CR 2048 off FM 834, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO investigators located an area under a trampoline in the front yard where other possible bone fragments may have been chipped off the skull by the dog. They placed small yellow evidence markers by each one they found.

Later in the evening, investigators found more human remains and now believe they have a possible identity.

“Possible kin will be interviewed and DNA will be collected from them to compare with the remains,” said Knox. “The possible identity will not be released at this time.”

Investigators with the Texas Rangers are assisting.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish was called to the scene to conduct an inquest. The bones will be sent to the DPS crime lab for DNA testing.

Investigators place evidence markers on items they believe might be bone fragments from a skull dragged up to a Hull property on Friday.

This is the second case this year of human bones being found by dogs in Liberty County. In June, a homeowner on S. Gates St., in Devers, reported that their family dog had brought home a human hand. Other human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the house. Authorities believe those remains may belong to a suicide victim.

As a point of interest, a short distance from this home on the same county road, is a property that gained global interest in 2011 after a psychic shared a bogus tip with authorities about a purported mass grave. No bodies were ever found despite an exhaustive search. However, the case led to a lawsuit against Houston television stations by the property owners who were put in a negative spotlight.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish (right) conducts an inquest at a property on CR 2048 where a human skull was found in the front yard of a home.

