Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 17, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 17, 2022:

  • Pollard, Jarren Jarel – Driving While License Invalid
  • Roy, Eugene C. Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Garcia, Antonio Adolfo – False Driver’s License
  • Burton, Glen Allan – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violating Promise to Appear
  • Leftrick, Jon Christopher – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
  • Edwards, Jordan Delano – Violation of Driver’s License Restriction and Failure to Appear
