Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 17, 2022:

Pollard, Jarren Jarel – Driving While License Invalid

Roy, Eugene C. Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Garcia, Antonio Adolfo – False Driver’s License

Burton, Glen Allan – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violating Promise to Appear

Leftrick, Jon Christopher – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

Edwards, Jordan Delano – Violation of Driver’s License Restriction and Failure to Appear

