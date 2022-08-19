Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 17, 2022:
- Pollard, Jarren Jarel – Driving While License Invalid
- Roy, Eugene C. Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Garcia, Antonio Adolfo – False Driver’s License
- Burton, Glen Allan – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violating Promise to Appear
- Leftrick, Jon Christopher – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
- Edwards, Jordan Delano – Violation of Driver’s License Restriction and Failure to Appear