John Terry Shifflet, Sr., of Hardin, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born in Prince George County, Maryland, on May 12, 1956, to parents John Edward and Gloria Mae Shifflet.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Cynthia Elise Mayor. He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Shifflet; sons, John Terry Shifflet, Jr. and Samuel Edward Shifflet; daughter, Victoria Louise Shifflet; daughters-in-law, April Denise Carr-Shifflet and Colleen Rose Shifflet; grandchildren, Tyler Salinas, Samuel Edward Shifflet, Jr., Madison Elise Shifflet, Darren Lee Shifflet, Peyton Elizabeth Shifflet, Savannah Jade Willis, Alexia Nevaeh Rojas, Caleb Alan Shifflet, Brianna Marie Shifflet and Noah Harley Shifflet; sisters, Sandra McDonald, Debbie Di’Gennar, Christine Junaitis, Jeanne Junaitis; brother-in-law, Tommy Junaitis; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers by different mothers, Jay Mosley and Bobby Shifflet.

Terry graduated from M.B. Smiley High School – Houston, Texas – in 1975, and worked as a counter top specialist until he retired in March 2010. His hobbies included fishing, building models, and gathering with his family. Terry was a loving husband, super-hero father, amazing grandfather, and a one of a kind friend. He always gave 110% or more and had a heart of gold that was bigger than normal. He will always be missed and will never be forgotten.

Please join the family for a visitation celebrating Terry on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Allison Funeral Service.

