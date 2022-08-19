Elvis Wayne Ferguson, 79, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 29, 1942, in Liberty, Texas, to the late William Elvis and Jamie Loriece Johnson Ferguson. Elvis spent his formative years between Batson and Hull, graduating from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1961. Following high school, he attended Lamar Tech, graduating in 1963. Elvis was God-fearing and was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a former member of both Old River and Mont Belvieu Assembly of God Churches. Elvis worked for many years as a shift supervisor for Warren Petroleum Company, before his official retirement in 2006. He also worked alongside his wife, Sharon, as a managing partner of Buck’s Pizza in Mont Belvieu, with their family in the early 2000s.

Elvis enjoyed many activities, including traveling and camping with his family, especially in areas surrounded by a river or lake. He also took great pride in taking care of the many plants and flowers that he and Sharon had nurtured over the years. A big fan of football, he stayed on top of high school ball, the Texas Aggies and the Baylor Bears. Elvis was an avid coin collector and had mastered the skill of coin rolling. He was also a devout Ford Mustang fan, which he owned several of throughout the years, and a builder of model cars. However, his greatest joy in life was enjoying the company of his family and friends. Elvis was very family-oriented and supported his children in all that they were involved in. You could always find him at any of their events, cheering them on. He was so very proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren, and loved them unconditionally. Elvis was certainly loved by many, and was affectionately called “E.O.” and Gramps by his family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Elvis was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Sharon Williams Ferguson; his siblings, Wayne Campbell, Ricky Ferguson, Kenneth Anderson, Jim Anderson, Deanna Burns, and Belinda Burgess. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children, Angie Clift and husband Scot of Highlands, Steve Ferguson and wife Leah of Mont Belvieu, and Brent Ferguson and wife Zena of Cove; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Aryn and husband Erik, Blake, Cade, Maddie, and their mother Jennifer; Trevor, Brogan, Hagen, and McKinley; his siblings, Sharon Parsons and husband Henry of Zavala, and Jerry Ferguson of Shepherd; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are: Blake Ferguson, Cade Ferguson, Trevor Ferguson, Steve Ferguson, Brent Ferguson, and Scot Clift.

Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at 11am on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main, Baytown, Texas 77521. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm, with Pastor Josh Joines officiating. A graveside service will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, 628 County Road 2018, Daisetta, Texas 77533, with Pastor Tony Pena officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in honor of Elvis, to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or by visiting http://www.heart.org.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

