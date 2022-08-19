Christopher Wayne LaRive, 44, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

He was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1978, in Conroe, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Roy Wayne LaRive and wife Anita; mother, Tammy Lee (Dawson) LaRive; wife, Stephanie Casey; sons, Billy, Jakob, and Jordan; sisters, Kimberly LaRive, Laurie Robbins and husband Howard; nieces, Ashley, Taylor, Rylee, and Alicia; nephew, Justin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

