‘Blessing of the Field’ kicks off football season in Dayton

Last Friday night saw the Bronco team have a successful scrimmage against their neighbors from Huffman, and Saturday was a time full of team, family, and blessings.

Head Football Coach Blake Ware invited parents of all high school football players to join their players at Bronco Stadium for a meal Saturday afternoon and to share in the “Blessing of the Field” activities.

Ministers from local Dayton churches joined the parents and players at midfield for a prayer for all athletes in Dayton ISD led by Journey Fellowship pastor, Howie Howeth, followed by a blessing and sprinkling of Holy Water from Father Peter Nguyen of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Catholic Church.

Father Peter blesses the field.

Athletic Director Jeff Nations and Dayton ISD Board Member Josh Day handled all of the cooking duties for the 200-plus visitors to Bronco Stadium, while the coaching staff served everyone their meals. It was a great time of fellowship, laughs, and stories as fathers, uncles, and cousins told the younger generation about their achievements at Bronco Stadium.

“The Bronco Football Family Cookout was great. I’m extremely thankful to Mr. Howeth from Journey Fellowship and Father Peter from St Anne’s and Joseph’s for blessing the field. And also, so thankful for the servant hearts of our coaches. It’s a Great Day To Be a Bronco!” said Ware.

Athletic Director Jeff Nations and Board Member Josh Day serve up burgers and dogs. Dayton High School Head Football Coach Blake Ware and members of the Broncos team get ready to eat at the Blessing of the Field. Coaches serve parents and players. Coaches serve parents and players.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

