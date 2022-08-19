Promising med school student speaks to EMC Rotarians By Bluebonnet News - August 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter On Aug. 16, Sally Yan, Baylor graduate and Rotary Global Scholar recipient, was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of East Montgomery County. Rotarians met Sally last year when she reported on her COVID research. Yan shared her background and educational plans. Fun fact about her: she is a ballroom dancer in her spare time. Yan is headed to England for medical school in a few short weeks, but will have $500 from the Rotary Club to use for travel and personal expenses. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...