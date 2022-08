The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 18, 2022:

Thomas, Wesley Robert – Theft of Property and Burglary of Vehicles

Hiracheta, Benjamin – Indecency With a Child with sexual contact

Griffin, Jimmy Wayne – Indecency With a Child-Exposure

Barnett, Austin Ryan – Driving While License Invalid

Salgado, Samuel – Parole Violation

