Splendora ISD seeking $201 million bond election

The Splendora ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, to call a bond election for the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. The Board is asking voters to consider two propositions to fund school facilities. These proposed projects will address the current and anticipated growth in student enrollment and aging facilities.

The recommendation for the bond election was brought forth by the Community Bond Steering Committee. This committee met five times from April to June and studied current enrollments, school capacities, demographic projections, and district goals; asked questions, sought understanding, and ultimately decided as a group what they believed should be in a bond election. Committee representatives presented their final recommendation to the Board of Trustees on Aug. 1, 2022.

Proposition A, the general education proposition, seeks authorization for $201 million in bonds. The bond construction plan includes:

an expansion to the high school to increase capacity to 2,100 students;

a junior high school;

two elementary schools to replace Greenleaf and Peach Creek Elementary Schools at sites to be determined;

land purchases; and

other district improvements.

Proposition B, a 1,000-seat performing arts facility and support spaces, seeks authorization for $24 million in bonds.

Splendora ISD’s total tax rate for the 2022 tax year is $1.3881 per $100 of assessed valuation, compared to the 2021 tax rate of $1.4055. Prop A is projected to have a 1.6 cent increase on the I&S tax rate portion and Prop B is estimated at a 0.1 cent increase (starting in 2023/24). The Bond issue will not affect the tax bill or amount of taxes paid for those who claim an Over 65 Exemption. Also, the State homestead exemption change (from $25,000 to $40,000) will be felt in a couple of months when tax bills are mailed out by the county.

“While evaluating our needs as a district, it was important to hear feedback from our community members. We had fantastic participation from both the community and staff, which was a critical part of our process.” Splendora ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Burke said. “Our decisions will affect students today and generations of students to come.”

Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

