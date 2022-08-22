Mom killed, child ejected in FM 787 crash near Cleveland

A mother was killed and two young boys were seriously injured in an early-morning crash Monday on FM 787 near Cleveland.

The mother, who died as a result of the crash, was driving westbound on FM 787 when she reportedly attempted to pass a westbound 18-wheeler and lost control of her SUV vehicle.

“She entered a side skid and was struck by two truck-tractors, which caused her vehicle to spin multiple times,” said Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas Department of Public Safety office for Liberty County.

Debris is swept from the roadway following a fatal crash on FM 787 near the Cleveland Municipal Airport. The accident involved two 18-wheelers, including the one shown.

During the crash, one of the two children was ejected from the vehicle, still secured inside his child safety seat. He was thrown a short distance from the crash scene. Willoughby said he is expected to survive.

The child who remained in the crashed vehicle, who Willoughby said was also in a child safety seat, was critically injured. His condition is unknown. The two boys were flown to a Houston-area trauma center for treatment. The drivers of the two 18-wheelers were not seriously injured.

According to Willoughby, the woman’s family members have been notified.

“She and her family had recently moved to the area,” Willoughby said.

Liberty County Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown conducted an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Police Department provided traffic assistance while the crash scene was investigated by state troopers.

Smith Towing and J&J Wrecker Service helped authorities clear the scene.

A fatal crash involving an SUV and two 18-wheelers took place Monday morning on FM 787 near Cleveland.

