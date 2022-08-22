Richard Earl DuBose, 67, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born on Sunday, October 10, 1954, in Dayton, Texas, to Jimmie Dubose and Bobbie (Parker) Dubose, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Dubose, son, Dustin Dubose. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Kristie Marie Wooldridge; granddaughters, Journey and Serenity Wooldridge; cousin, Judy Manners; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

