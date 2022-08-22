Lillian “Tincy” Iris Watson Lancon, 87, of Old River, in Chambers County, a woman of incredible faith, went to her heavenly home, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born on May 3, 1935, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late John Harvey and Iris Winifred May Watson. Lillian graduated from Anahuac High School, the class of 1953. As a teen, she worked in Anahuac at the local hardware store, the soda fountain, and the drug store. Lillian worked for many years with the Texas Department of Human Services, in Baytown, as a certification technician until her official retirement in 1995.

Lillian was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was a former member of Wooster Baptist Church in Baytown, where she taught Sunday school to the seniors. She also volunteered in the food pantry at the church and this was a labor of love. She later became a member of White Horse Revival in Cove, Texas, where her son David is Pastor and supported the church until her death; she was a faithful prayer warrior.

Lillian was extremely intelligent, kind, loving, and giving. She never said an unkind word of anyone and always gave others the benefit of the doubt, even if they were not deserving. She continued to make donations to the animal shelters and to veteran organizations, two important causes to her. She impacted so many people through her selfless heart, including those that knew her as the “Popsicle Lady”. For numerous years, in the Glen Arbor subdivision, children would come to her house knowing she would give them a Popsicle. What most did not know was she would faithfully pray for each child’s safety, education, health, or what felt right in her heart. Some of those children found their way back to her once they had their own children.

Lillian loved bright colors and flowers often wearing clothes because they were bright even if they did not necessarily match. She had a memory like no other, was an avid reader, and managed to read several books at one time. Lillian was also an amateur author with several published short stories and articles. She enjoyed antiquing, garage and estate sales, and collecting camels, cookie jars, and other treasures. Lillian also enjoyed making Christmas unique and exciting for family and friends by holding an auction for the items she collected throughout the year using Monopoly money.

After she became mostly homebound, she moved in with her daughter Nihle and enjoyed the beautiful backyard and porch where she fed the critters and birds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and every other good thing she could get. Often in the middle of the night, opossums and coons join her on the porch; all the while surrounded by plants that attracted butterflies and hummingbirds during the day.

She was so very grateful for the way Sister cared for her.

Lillian also loved her visitors that came by and spent time with her, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and her own children. She enjoyed staying in touch with her extended family and friends through Facebook.

Lillian was so proud of each of them and always tried to make each individual feel special. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her son Frank “Pug” Lancon; her grandson David Michael Lancon; and her siblings John Donald Watson, Winnie Beth Lancon, Harvey Wade Watson, Effie Sarah Dockens, Ethel Grace Cumberland, Vertie Frances Theilig, Norman Arthur Watson, and Ann Marie Cotton. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Ira Anthony “Tony” Lancon and wife Maysel of Cove, Nihle George of Old River-Winfree, David Lancon and wife Rhonda of Cove, and Timothy Lancon and wife Vickie of Baytown; her grandchildren Dustin Lancon and wife Alisa, Misty Beck and fiancé Dennis Shelton, Shane Brand, and wife Christine, Taylor Lancon, and James Starett and wife Emily; her ten great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Lancon, Shane Brand, Taylor Lancon, Anthony Lancon, Lonnie Laborde, and Scotty Fulkerson. Honorary pallbearers are Ira Anthony Lancon and Mike Phillips.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the funeral home, with her son, Pastor David Lancon officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

Following the committal there will be a large meal and time of fellowship at the Cove Community building on 565 in Cove next to the church she loved and supported; please join us. Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

