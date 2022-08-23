Charles R. “Bubba” Smith was born on November 27, 1949, in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Carl J. and Geneva Sheppard Smith. He passed away August 20, 2022, at the age of 72.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl J. Smith, and Geneva Sheppard Smith; brother, Carl Wayne Smith; sister, Linda Carol Griffin; niece, Leah Michelle Knight.

He is survived by his loving wife, Fonda Smith; sons, C. Jason Smith and wife Robyn, Charles Bolin and Stephanie Kelly and Jason “JJ” Bolin; daughters, Savana Smith, and Samantha Smith; grandchildren, Triston Smith, and Caylee Smith; great grandchildren, Kinzleigh and Huck Bolin, children of Hailey Hobbs; brother, Eddie Smith and wife Nancy; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, family, and cherished friends.

Visitation will be Thursday. August 25, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Mark Needham officiating.

Burial will follow in the Montague Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be Calvin McBee, Charles Curtis Bolin, James Garland, Kris Zelk, J. Bolin, Ernest Knight. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh McBee, John Nunnley, J. T. Garland, Johnny Johnson.

