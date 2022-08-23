Willie Roark “Cotton” Strahan, 80, of Hardin, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, August 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Cotton was born on August 30, 1941, to the late Arthur Strahan and Gladys Birge in Batson, Texas.

After Cotton graduated from Hardin High School in 1959 he went on to barber school. Thereafter, he completed further testing and became a master barber. On October 18, 1965, he married his sweetheart, Pat, and not long after he was drafted by the army. While Pat loved living in Colorado, he counted down the days until he can return to “God’s country,” AKA Texas.

Cotton barbered in Barbers Hill and Liberty before opening his own barber shop in Hardin, Texas. During his 40-plus years of barbering, he gave many first haircuts and developed many lasting friendships.

Cotton adored his wife, five children, and many grands, but God always came first. He never made a decision without fasting and prayer. He loved teaching church-based Bible studies, but also taught Bible studies daily to interested and uninterested patrons of both the barber shop and Hardin Grocery. He worked in outreach and bus ministry throughout the years as well.

Cotton loved a good laugh and found humor in everything but nothing delighted him more than pulling a “fast one“ on his beloved, Pat. Even after almost 57 years of marriage, he occasionally managed to get one over on her.

Cotton enjoyed working cattle, hog hunting, and being a horseman. Some said he was the best at breaking horses. He was quick to point out that not all breeds of dogs were up to par, as only black mouth curs were worthy enough to be owned by him. He could trace his dog’s bloodline back to the 1800s.

Cotton was always ready for a game of Texas 42. He was adamant that everyone needed to learn to play and joked that one had to learn so they could go to heaven.

Long before the Internet, Cotton’s Barber Shop was Hardin’s own “Google.“ Whether needing directions, general information, parent-teacher conference information, local happenings, latest rumors, or local shopping information, Cotton and his patrons never returned an “empty search“ to those in need of information.

Cotton’s quick wit, generous heart, and love of family and Country will always be remembered.

Cotton is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Arthur Earl “Bub” Strahan. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Strahan of Hardin, Texas; son, Arthur Strahan and wife Trina of Moss Hill, Texas, daughters, Carol Ann Sisk and husband Dwayne of Moss Hill, Texas, Mary Bumgarner and husband Michael of Wharton, Texas, Letha Ferguson and husband Seth of Hardin, Texas, Trish Wall and husband Billy of Hardin, Texas; sister, Bertha Merl Robinson and husband Leonard of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Rebecca Hickman and husband Jacob, Joshua Sisk and wife Sarah, Patric Sisk and wife Meghan, Wendi Sisk, Hannah Sisk, Lydia Sisk, Faith Sisk, Blake Strahan, Alaina Strahan, Alyssa Strahan, Alexis Wall, Zachary Wall, Nicholas Bo Wall, Taylor Holloway, Kameron Holloway, Jonathan Bumgarner, Jordan Bumgarner, Michah Bumgarner, Chasati Bumgarner, Malachi Bumgarner; great-grandchildren, Olivia Hickman, Katelynn Hickman, Benjamin Hickman; adopted grandson, Philip Miller and wife Kristina; also several nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries, 28333 FM 770, Batson, Texas 77519, with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Interment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries. Honoring Mr. Strahan as pallbearers are Jacob Hickman, Blake Strahan, Tyler Finn, Duane Robinson, Raymond Robinson, and Patric Sisk. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Sisk, Jimmy Hunter, and Johnny Earl Fregia.

