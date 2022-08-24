Andrew Powell Gilchriest was born June 11, 1969, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Herbert D. Gilchriest and Edna Wood Gilchriest. He passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on August 18, 2022, at the age of 53.

Andrew was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, and had worked for various television stations including Fox Network. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert D. Gilchriest; 2 brothers, David Gilchriest and John Gilchriest.

Andrew is survived by his beloved mother, Edna Wood Gilchriest; aunt, Charlene Terry; niece, Jaye Ann Cox; nephew, Josh Gilchriest.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church at 2 pm with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

