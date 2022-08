The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 23, 2022:

Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass

Botello, Jesse – Obstructing Highway

Patterson, Earnest – Hold for Tyler County-Theft of Property

Grimet, Mechelle Broussard – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Weeks, Casey Clark – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rodriguez, Beckey – Interfering With Public Duties

Vilchis, Carlos – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

