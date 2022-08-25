Heather Cecile Warren, 40, of Kountze, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 14, 1981, to Thomas Cain and Avis Smart Leavins. Heather was a Phlebotomist at Beaumont Internal Medicine. She will be missed by all he knew her.

Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Judy Smart and Bentley and Mattie Cain.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Joshua Warren of Kountze, Texas; father, Thomas Cain of Hillister, Texas; mother, Avis, and step-father James Leavins of Jacksonville, Texas; son, Jace “Morgan” Warren of Kountze, Texas; step-brothers, James Leavins, Jr. and wife Melissa of Jacksonville, Texas and Bryan Howell and wife Micah of Rusk, Texas; sister, Macy Cain of Hillister, Texas; step-sister, Christina McIntyre and husband Ricky of Rusk, Texas; and grandchildren, Jace Jr., Jacey, Jacoby, and Hallie.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Northside Church of God in Christ with Reverend Micah Jones, Reverend Jerry Adams, and Reverend Bobby Wright officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m until the time of service also. on Friday, August 26, 2002, at Northside Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow to William-Hart cemetery in Kountze, Texas.

Honoring Heather as pallbearers are Jace Warren, Cody Schimira, Sammy Bluitt, Luke Smith, Bryan Howell, and James Leavins, Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

