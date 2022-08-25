James “Jim” Eric Jones, 56, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on October 17, 1965, in Houston, Texas, to the late Garland Leroy and Helen Woods Jones. Jim graduated from North Shore High School in Houston, the class of 1984. He was very talented, and enjoyed working with his hands as a self-employed carpenter for many years.

Jim was an amazing, loving, and kind husband, father, Pop Pop, brother and friend to many. He was outgoing and straight forward and someone who never met a stranger. Jim was also a determined man, with a strong will, and fought a strong battle until the end. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jim pursued many interests, some of which included working on his car, watching television, and playing the drums. He was a great drummer, loved any rock-n-roll music and watching anything pertaining to history. Jim’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He was so proud of his girls and his grandchildren in all that they did and accomplished.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Brenda Von-Kanel; his nephew Joshua Von-Kanel; and his brothers-in-law Robert Jackson and Earl Rogers, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughters Melinda Jones and husband William Britt of Dayton, Melissa Jones of Crosby, and Jessica Haylett of Crosby; his wife of seventeen years, Kim Jones of Crosby; his grandchildren William “Willie” Britt, Jr., Nicole “Ms. Hollywood” Britt, Natalie Murray, Matthew Murray, Cody Brown, Lacey Brown, Milani Rojas, and Katalyn Lewis; his siblings Karen Jackson of Cleveland, Garland Leroy Jones, Jr. of Cleveland and Jay Jones of Houston; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A celebration of Jim’s life will follow at 3pm, in the funeral home, with Pastor Allen Leatherwood officiating.

