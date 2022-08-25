Marie Woods-Jones was born April 18, 1943 in Shepherd, Texas, to parents, John Henry Herrod and Bessie Lee Stephens Herrod. She passed away August 23, 2022 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 79.

Marie graduated from South Houston High School in 1961, she worked for Sears Department Store and later owned her own tavern. She loved to sew, play bingo, go to casinos, and especially loved her chickens. Marie loved her family and enjoyed the precious time she spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Bessie Lee Herrod; 3 husbands, David Eugene Williams, Rodrick Woods, John C. Jones; brothers, Billy Ray Herrod and Jason Carl “Hillbilly” Herrod; sister, Vera Mae Emerson. Marie is survived by her daughter, Debbie Dixon and husband Mark; son, Rodney Jason Woods and wife Michelle; sister, Dorothy Herrod Floria; brother, Samuel Douglas Herrod; grandchildren, Jenifer Dodson and husband Carlos, Jesica Dixon, Jasmyn Terry and husband Dylan, Mark Dixon Jr and wife Jaimee, Curtis Ryan Woods, Cody Randall Woods and wife Amber, George Stanley Woods; great grandchildren, Jasper Nicholas Dixon, Maverick Randall Terry, Cayleigh Reasmey Marie Woods, Gabriel Everit Dodson; roommate/nephew, Bubba Pittman; beloved dog, Buddy.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3pm with Pastor Zack Currie officiating. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be: Donald Floria, Jonathan Floria, Gene Herrod, Dylan Terry, Casey Kyle and Cody Woods.

