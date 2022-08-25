Bonnie Yvonne Smith was born February 15, 1936 in Lyon County, Kentucky to parents Marvin and Annie Duff Neal. She passed away August 22, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 86.

Bonnie worked for many years as a secretary in the advertising business and assisting others in promoting their creative arts. Family was always extremely important to her and she had a great passion in her love of music, paintings, and books. She enjoyed and admired the beauty in nature, particularly birds. All of these attributes, along with an open minded imagination, are traits that have been handed-down to her children.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Annie Neal; husband, Robert Lee Smith Sr. She is survived by her sons, John M. Smith and Robert L. Smith Jr; brother Eddie Bozarth; sisters, Pauline Hawkins and Glenda Smith; grandchildren, Scott Smith and Samantha Schuller; 4 great grandchildren.

