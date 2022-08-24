Babin meets with county sheriffs

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement after meeting with Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby, Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, and Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

“The Left’s foolish ‘defund the police’ movement and open-border policies have created a surging crime wave that’s hitting every neighborhood in Texas,” said Babin. “Meetings like this, where we discuss the perspective and needs of our law enforcement in such a challenging time, are critical to the ongoing safety of our communities. We’re a nation of laws, and my support for our brave men and women in blue will never waver.”

