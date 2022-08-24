Victim of fatal crash near Cleveland identified

Authorities say the young mother who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on FM 787 early Monday morning was Donna Wright, 32, of Cleveland. Wright and her two young sons were traveling westbound on FM 787 when Wright reportedly attempted to pass a westbound 18-wheeler and lost control of her SUV vehicle.

“She entered a side skid and was struck by two truck-tractors, which caused her vehicle to spin multiple times,” said Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas Department of Public Safety office for Liberty County.

Wright was killed in the crash. One of her children was ejected from the vehicle, still secured inside his child safety seat. He was thrown a short distance from the crash scene. Willoughby said he is expected to survive.

The other young boy, who remained in the crashed vehicle and was also in a child safety seat, was critically injured. Both boys were flown to a Houston-area trauma center for treatment. Willoughby could not provide an update on the critically injured child except to say that he is still alive.

The drivers of the two 18-wheelers were not seriously injured.

Originally article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

