Hardin HS announces homecoming court

Hardin High School will crown a new homecoming king and queen on Friday, Sept. 2, during halftime of the varsity football game against the Evadale Rebels. The king and queen, members of the senior class, were selected by their peers.

Queen candidates are Juliana Smart, Madilyn Day, Jules Thonsgaard, Alyssa Williams and Alexis Williams. King candidates are Carson Williams, Jonathan Smith, Josh Hessler, Jordan Hendricks and Blake Parson.

The homecoming court also includes the following underclassmen representing the freshman, sophomore and junior classes: Jacob Wells, Hannah Cade, Javion Watley, Diego Monge, Destynee Tanner, Anna Barrier, Bailey White and Ricko Denman.

Bluebonnet News will provide photos from homecoming night after Friday night’s game and crowning ceremonies.

The Hardin High School homecoming court includes (back row) Jacob Wells, Hannah Cade and Javion Watley; (middle) Diego Monge; and (bottom) Destynee Tanner, Anna Barrier, Bailey White and Ricko Denman. Not pictured is Leshea Smith.



