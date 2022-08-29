Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2022:

  • Meadors, Angela Renee – Hold for Polk County-Resisting Arrest and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Grimaldo, Felix – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Hopkins, Russell Allan – Assault/Family Violence
  • Ohl, Christopher W – Theft of Property
  • Tanner, Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fountain, Jenna Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Veliz, Melvin Eduardo – Sexual Assault
  • Rogers, Kyle David – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age
