Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2022:
- Meadors, Angela Renee – Hold for Polk County-Resisting Arrest and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Grimaldo, Felix – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Hopkins, Russell Allan – Assault/Family Violence
- Ohl, Christopher W – Theft of Property
- Tanner, Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fountain, Jenna Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Veliz, Melvin Eduardo – Sexual Assault
- Rogers, Kyle David – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age