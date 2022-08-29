Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2022:

Meadors, Angela Renee – Hold for Polk County-Resisting Arrest and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Grimaldo, Felix – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Hopkins, Russell Allan – Assault/Family Violence

Ohl, Christopher W – Theft of Property

Tanner, Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fountain, Jenna Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Veliz, Melvin Eduardo – Sexual Assault

Rogers, Kyle David – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age

