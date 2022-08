The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 25, 2022:

Lester, Jessica Seagroves – Theft of Property

Herrera, Jerry – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication

Terrell, Johnny Lynn – Possession of Child Pornography

