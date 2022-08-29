Patrick Wayne Runyon, 49, of Shepherd, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Patrick was born on Sunday, March 18, 1973, in Conroe, Texas. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Barbara (Lindsay) Fly and husband Jack; his father Patrick Runyon; his dog Tyke and step-dog Zoey whom he so dearly loved; as well as numerous loving friends and family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

All services were handles under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patrick Wayne Runyon, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

