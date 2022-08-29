Tunney Nicholas Tanoos, 83, of Liberty, Texas, gained his heavenly wings, on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Houston, Texas, with loving family by his side. He was born on June 16, 1939, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, to the late Annette Marie Granier and Ernest Nicholas Tanoos, Sr. Tunney graduated from St. John High School, in Plaquemine, the class of 1957.

Tunney worked for more than forty years with Brown & Root doing accounting responsibilities. He began working with the company in 1961, in the offices in Baytown, Pasadena and Houston until his official retirement in 2001.

Tunney was a very quiet, extremely smart and a gentle man. He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was riding on his tractor or working in his workshop. Tunney thoroughly enjoyed working with his hands and was a talented at woodworking. He liked to fix whatever he could and not much, he could not do. Tunney and his wife Marge built so much over the years, including barns, kitchens and fences. The couple even did some cattle ranching for many years. Tunney will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Tunney was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Ralph Cook. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-nine years, Margaret “Marge” Huff Tanoos of Liberty; his children Marci Breaux and husband Jim of Missouri City, Nona Ray and husband Billy of Baytown, and Rodney Cook and wife Suzie of Waller; his grandchildren, April Frank and husband Nathan, Christopher Cook-Carter and husband Brian, Taylor Cook, Scott Ray, and Joseph Ray; his great-grandchildren, Abigail Ivy, Claire Frank, and Houston Frank; his brother Tommy Tanoos and wife Stella of Plaquemine; his nephew Travis Tanoos; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Chuck Smith, Daryl Smith, Matt Smith, Amos Roy, Mikey Roy, and Chris Bishop.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Cooke Cemetery, 1906 Lakeland Drive, in Liberty with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tunney’s honor to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or to Texas Children’s Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Suite 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230-0630 or by visiting https://give.texaschildrens.org/site/Donation

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

