Gerald Daniel Lamb, 67, of Batson, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas. Mr. Lamb was born on May 29, 1955, to the late Douglas Lamb and Laverne Hodge in Cleveland, Texas. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Hardin County, Texas. Mr. Lamb mastered all heavy equipment machinery. He was a family man, with a forgiven, good heart. Grandpa B and B loved his beer and loved to talk on the phone with his grandchildren and other family members. His passion was tending to his garden, horses, pigs, and chickens. He was a man of great faith and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Lamb is preceded in death by his parents; wives, O’Danna Lamb and Wanda Bell; and brother, Rickey Lamb.

Those left to cherish his memories are his sons, Brandon Slankard of Batson, Texas, and Jason and wife Tiffany Slankard of Batson, Texas; daughters, Cereta Varney and husband Patrick of Palestine, Texas, and Heather Williams and husband Darris of Thicket, Texas; sister, Donna Axton of Clark, Texas; grandchildren, Maygan Gilfillian and husband Jass, Colten Williams and wife Karlee, Luke Williams, Kayla Siros and husband Jason, and Jaycie Fregia and husband Jonathan, Cadence, Aisley, and Jase Slankard; great-grandchildren, Blakelee, Kooper, Kali Siros, and Coy Williams, and numerous family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas, with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, between 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Mr. Lamb as pallbearers are Snapper Castilaw, Bo Jack Moye, Jim Augeri, Louis Lamb, Danny Boy Stanfield, and Wayne Lamb. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Hodge, Randy Axton, and Danny Freeman.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

