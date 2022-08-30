Patricia Ann Touchet-Davis passed away on August 25, 2022, in Liberty, Texas, at the age of 63. Pat was born to the late EB Touchet, Sr. and Mary Land-Touchet on March 29 ,1959, in Liberty, Texas.

Pat was blessed with a large and close-knit family and today we all know that she would want this to remain the same even if she is no longer able to gather together with you. Pat loved her children more than any mother could have ever expressed, and she lived her life trying her best to prove this to them each and every day. Unselfishly caring, giving and doing for others, is how she placed an everlasting mark upon each heart that remember her today and all the days to come. Pat loved to sit on her front porch tending to her plants, listen to her 1,272 wind chimes and watch the hummingbirds feed. Pat enjoyed working on puzzles, Christmas time and always having her family around, even on ordinary days.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Gerald Davis, Sr; Brothers Pete Touchet, Jesse Lee and Robert Lee;Granddaughter Alyssa Ann Duff;Grandson Waylon Paukert;Nephew Daniel Scott Seymour.

Left to cherish and hold her memories close are Her children, Jana Duff and husband Ronald of Liberty, Texas; Markie McGinnis and husband Joey of Liberty, Texas, Christina Paukert and husband Doug of Cleveland, Texas, Ktisha Martin and husband Nathan of Batson, Texas, David Davis and wife Renee of Liberty, Texas, Gerald Davis, Jr. of Batson, Texas, Daniel Lee Davis and his wife Christina of Chattanooga, TN; Her 2 sisters, Sherry Seymour and husband John of Liberty, Texas, and Pamela Touchet of Liberty, Texas.

And an even larger host of family and friends that are too many to list.

Pat was proud to be called Mawmaw by 18 grandkids and a great Mawmaw to 3 beautiful babies, Sawyer, Laycen and Baby Jack Weston.

She will forever be missed but she leaves behind a great legacy of faith and love for us all to remember and build upon for generations to come.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastors Larry and JoAnn Wyant officiating. Interment Hall cemetery in Thicket, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Honoring Pat as pallbearers are Doug Paukert, Toby McGinnis, Jr., Lashawn Dowdy, Tyler Strahan, Taylor Duff, and Andrew Duff. Honorary pallbearers are her 2 sons Gerald “Bubba” Davis, Jr. and David Davis.

