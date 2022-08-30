Raymond Dwight Horn Sr., 74, of Hull, Texas passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas .Mr. Horn was born on August 1, 1948 to the late Robert Horn and Albrta Barnhart in Liberty, Texas. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and welder for Exxon Oil and other companies. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and shrimping .His best buddy was his doggie, Gracie.

Mr. Horn is preceded in death by his parents, and stepson, Anthony E. Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife if 17 years Marlene Horn of Hull, Texas; son, Raymond Horn Jr. of Liberty, Texas; daughter, Joyce Horn of Hull, Texas; step sons, Allen Lambrtis of Washington State, Alvin Lambrtis of the Philippines, Alf E. Smith of the U.S. Virgin Islands; step daughters, Alva A. Smith of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Alma A. Smith of the Philippines, Alpha M. Smith of Houston,Texas, Aloma E. Smith of Baytown, Texas, Alicia J. Smith of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Dylan Horn, Lilly Horn, Madison Mills, Shelby Fredricks.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, 11:00 am, at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating.

