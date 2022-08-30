Patti Sue Harris, 51 of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Patti was born on September 17, 1970, in Pasadena, Texas to Jessie C. and “Penny” Harris. Patti is preceded in death by her mother, Penny, as well as her grandmother, Margaret “Midge” Tullos.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, Jessie C. Harris; son Jesse Ray Harris; sister Jessica Michelle Tullos; grandchild Raylynn Harris; niece Allie Thibodeaux; nephews, Teddy Thibodeaux Jr., and Hunter Johnson; along with numerous other treasured friends and family. A visitation for Patti will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 6 pm. Bro Troy Moore officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

