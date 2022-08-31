Shyrl Lynn (Snider) Stevens, of Hull, Texas, was born on December 7, 1949 in Beaumont, Texas to Shirley Snider and Ruby Rutledge. She passed away on August 27, 2022 at the age of 72.

Shyrl was raised in Beaumont and Vidor, and moved to Hull, Texas with her husband William Tommy Stevens in 1982 where they raised their boys. She was a devoted mother who made sure her boys were always where they were supposed to be. She loved cooking, especially gumbo. She cared deeply for everyone and never met a stranger. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach and the lake during the 4th of July. When she was at home, watching hummingbirds and seeing her trumpets grow from back porch was one of her favorite things to do. Her grandchildren were her delight and she kept close tabs on all of them. She was also a wonderful sister, and loved to gossip with Mr. Fowler.

Shyrl is survived by her husband, William Tommy Stevens; her sons William Lee Stevens and his wife Margaret, Dean Paul Stevens, and Christopher Bryan Stevens and his wife Melony; her sister Becky Wiser and her husband Irvin “Buddy”; her grandchildren Hailey Davis and her husband Dylan, Perry Stevens and his wife Ally, Brittany Eide and her partner Arianna, J.C. McShan, Christopher Stevens, Dustin Stevens, Austin Stevens and Angela Cluck and her husband David. She also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Shyrl was preceded in death by her father Shirley Snider, her mother Ruby Rutledge, and her brothers Charles Ray Snider and Timmy Snider.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont, Texas 77703, followed by a Celebration of Shyrl’s Life at 10:00 AM.

Shyrl will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer, 4950 Pine Street, Beaumont, TX 77703.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com for the Stevens family.

