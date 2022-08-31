Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 29, 2022:

  • Whiddon, Dusty Wade – Failure to Appear-Assault/Family Violence
  • McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication
  • Ruiz, Jonathan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rhodes, Landon M. – Theft of Property
  • Robbins, William Jason – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Pennington, Mark Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Capron, Heather Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Gibson, Jacoby Evan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Criminal Trespass
