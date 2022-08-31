CPL Michael Allen Norris, 27, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, September 27, 1994, in Houston, Texas, to Thomas Sr and LaCasta Norris. Michael was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents, Wayne and Betty Norris, Thomas and Lucy Stidger, George and Helen Linton, James H Tucker, and Johnny Clark Sr.; Grandfather, Alan Norris; Aunt, Helen Willis.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 12 years, Kristen Norris; Children, Zacaree Norris, Kobee Norris, EllaMae Norris; Parents, Thomas Sr and LaCasta Norris; Brothers, Thomas Jr and Wife, Kendra Norris, David Norris; In-laws, Clifton and Elizabeth Moss, Jeff and Sallie Campbell; Sister-in-law, Emily Campbell; grandparents, Stanley and Beverly Tucker, Johnny and Virginia Clark, Elin Moss; Great- Grandmothers, Barbara Tucker and Jackie Clark; along with numerous other living nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 5, 2022, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 5:00pm with fellowship to follow at Central Baptist Church.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

