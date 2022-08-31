Berta Nell Smeal, passed away Monday, August 29th, 2022, in Anahuac, Texas. Berta Nell was born in San Antonio, Texas, on October 21, 1942, the daughter of the late Carroll E. Wilborn Sr., and Berta Mary Jackson Wilborn. She was a business graduate from the University of Texas at Austin. She used her degree over the years in her service to numerous organizations including the Red Cross, All Saints Episcopal School Board, St. Stephens Episcopal Altar Guild, and the Beaumont Ballet Theatre Guild.

Berta Nell will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends. She was exceptionally gracious, kind, and generous with her heart. She was an inspiration to many.

Berta Nell was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her step-father Roy Dawson; and her brother Carroll E. Wilborn, Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Frank M. Smeal; son Roy Smeal and wife Kathryn Byrne Smeal of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter Stacy Smeal Eisenhoffer and her husband George T. Eisenhoffer, Jr. of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law Charlotte Wilborn of Anahuac and sister-in-law Janet Webster and her husband Bob Webster of Santa Barbara, California. She was the proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Jackson Smeal, Ryan Smeal, James Eisenhoffer, and Thomas Eisenhoffer. Her grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnephews, and grandnieces brought her enormous joy.

While she will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her, her life will always be celebrated. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Anahuac. Visitation will be held half an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center or Professional Health Care Home Health and Hospice Foundation in Beaumont, Texas, (409) 212-0205.

