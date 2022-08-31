Robbie Faye Tullis Page – a life remembered



Robbie was the daughter of Robert Bruce Tullis and Margaret Irene Daniels Tullis. Born April 24, 1936, in Cleveland, she was the first born of 4 children (Robbie, Danny, Ann and Ronnie.) Robbie attended school in Cleveland and was a proud member of the Royal Braves band. Following graduation in 1954, she attended Massey Business College in Houston.



She married the love of her life, Paul Ray Page, who was 6 years her senior, on March 11, 1955. Together they built a home on Tarkington Prairie and raised two children, Michael Ray and Susan.



Robbie was a devoted wife and savvy business partner to Paul Ray, and a loving mother. She was an exceptionally great cook, an accomplished seamstress, and generously shared her time and talents with others.



After Mike and Susan were both grown and married, and Paul Ray officially retired from dairying, rice and bean farming, and hauling logs, she surprised everyone in 1997 when she decided to “do something just for herself” and went to work at WalMart as a people greeter.



As it turned out, the time she spent at WalMart filled a void in her life after Paul Ray and Mike passed away. In 2013 she packed up the home she and Paul Ray had built and raised their family in and moved to Shepherd to be closer to Susan and her family. Having “Gram” in the cabin on the hill was a great fit. She enjoyed getting to be a part of a busy family.



After 22 years of getting to meet and greet people at WalMart, Robbie retired in 2019. She then became a daily attendee for lunch at the Shepherd Senior Citizens. They quickly became her other family, and she loved going to eat with the “old People” until her health began to fail.



Robbie was at peace with her Lord and had faith in her eternity. On August 29, 2022, at 86 years old, she passed away peacefully in her cabin on the hill.



She was a blessing to so many, and we were blessed to have had her. To everyone who shared in this wonderful woman’s life, we thank you. Susan and Family



The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Shepherd Senior Citizens P.O. Box 1091 Shepherd, Texas 77371.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

