Theresa Lorenzi Lozano, 81, of New Iberia, Louisiana passed away on August 27, 2022. Theresa was born January 28, 1941 in Edinburg, Texas to parents Omelio Lorenzi and Manuela Lopez Lorenzi.

Service for Mrs. Lozano will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton.

Theresa had been a resident of New Iberia for the past 13 years. She was previously of Baytown and Seminole. She had worked in the medical field as a dietitian. Theresa enjoyed in home shopping, and crossword puzzles. She most of all loved visiting family and friends. She loved collecting elephant figurines.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Manuel Lozano, sisters, Rose Bowen, Mary Rudovsky, and Elvira Smith; brothers, Miguel Lorenzi and Tony Lorenzi. She is survived by her children, Beverly Lozano, Dennis Lozano, Raymond Lozano and wife Jeannie, and Manuel Lozano; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Luis Lorenzi and wife Alicia, Thomas Lorenzi and wife Mandi, Manuel Lorenzi and wife Gloria; sister, Margie Steuber and husband Garland; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Mrs. Miguel Lorenzi; other family members and friends.

