Homicide investigation underway in Colony Ridge community

The body of a woman was found lying in a ditch on CR 3550 in the Colony Ridge area south of Plum Grove on Sunday morning by a passerby.

The woman appears to have suffered a gunshot wound, authorities say.

CR 3550 east of the second roundabout is closed at this time for the investigation.

At this time, investigators and deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers will be assisting in the investigation.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller arrived on scene around 11 a.m. to conduct an inquest and order an autopsy.

As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.

