Patsy Raby was born June 18, 1936 in Galveston, Texas to parents John and Ada Barnett Kavells. She passed away September 1, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 86. Patsy worked in her early years as a bank teller, and lived in Romayor, Texas.

She loved her family with all her heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ada Kavells; daughter, Ann Marie Moore; sister, Sophie Roberts.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Bill Raby; children, Vicki Sullivan and husband Denny, Lisa Ramsey, Joni Corley and husband Jason; grandchildren, Renee and Brandon, Joe and Amanda, Rochelle and Danny, Lauren and Damien, Wakefield and Claire, Ricky and Amanda, Brooke and Corey, Kylie and Justin; numerous great grandchildren; cousin, Rosalie Grady.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

