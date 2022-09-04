Gloria Lyegh Pinter Lemmon was born in Caldwell, Texas to parents, Frank Pinter and Thresie Ann Pohorelsky Pinter. She went to her Heavenly Home on September 3, 2022, in Bullard, Texas at the age of 94. After graduating from Caldwell High School, Gloria attended business college then started her career in the mortgage insurance field in the Dallas and Houston areas. Though she worked outside the home, her greatest work was caring for her family. She never let her career slow her down in making sure her husband and children were loved and absolutely well fed. Her happy place was either in the garden, flowerbeds, or in the kitchen.

In her later years, she became quite the bowler. She made friends along the way who became family. Absolutely on top of the list – “her Astros!” Not only did she watch the games but kept all the stats and could offer any baseball advice they needed. It was a joy to watch her watch her team! Later in life, she made the most important decision to say “YES” to Jesus and was baptized. She truly loved the Lord and trusted Him.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Thresie Ann Pinter; husband, Robert Glen Lemmon; daughter, Karen Kay Lemmon; sisters, Eddie Pinter Yarborough, Janelle Pinter Wilkes, Billie Pinter Lawson, Marie Pinter Mize, Dorothy Pinter Porter, Jo Pinter Braden; brothers, Evan Pinter, Ben J. Pinter, Alphons Pinter, Marvin Pinter, Benedict Pinter, Edwin Pinter.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gale Burns and husband Mike; son, Gregory Glen Lemmon; grandchildren, Lana Kay Wilson and husband David, Brandy Nicole Durham and husband Nathan, Matthew Ryan Gunter and wife Falon, Heather Nicole Anderson and Jason, Michael Dewayne Burns and wife Jessica, Robert Chase Lemmon and wife Erica, Tracy Kvien and husband P.K., Kristen Howell, Mike Adkins; great grandchildren, Josiah David Wilson, Judah Michael Wilson, Hannah Elizabeth Wilson, Olivia Grace Wilson, Isaiah Matthew Wilson, Victoria M’Caiyah Joy Wilson, James Luke Durham, Ty Morgan Durham, Kelton Ryan Gunter, Bryson Samuel Gunter, Kambryn Nicole Gunter, Courtney Trammel, Carleigh Anderson, Cambry Anderson, Michael Maddox Burns, Dani Jean Burns, Kristoffer Kvien, Hannah Kvien, Tyler Kvien, Kensey Kvien, Sarah Howell, Lance Giesman, Kodi Giesman; and great great granddaughter, Addisyn Bone.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Dolen Baptist Church at 2pm with Pastor Michael Nix officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Michael Burns, Matthew Gunter, Chase Lemmon, Josiah Wilson, Judah Wilson, and Isaiah Wilson.

