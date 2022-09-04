Kevin Andrew McClain, Sr. passed on to the presence of Jesus on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Webster, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 4, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky to Barbara Mason McClain and the late Ervin Arnold McClain. Kevin graduated from Ballard High School, in Louisville, with the class of 1972. He received his Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston, in 1977. Kevin continued his studies at Berry College in Mt. Berry, Georgia, earning his Master’s in Business Administration in 1982.

Kevin worked as a chemical engineer for twenty-seven years with Linde Gas North America LLC in La Porte, and most recently with INVISTA s.á.r.l. in Orange, before his official retirement. He worked in various capacities ranging from a start-up engineer, principle production engineer, and process-engineering superintendent to a PSM leader. Kevin was instrumental in developing new processes and systems for both facilities and the roles he performed in his work were endless. He also worked as an independent consultant performing tasks and assisting in special preparations for specific certifications pertaining to air separation and HYCO units.

Kevin was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Port Neches and often attended Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston. As a youth, when Kevin was working on his Eagle Scout achievement, he had great mentors. From this experience, he paid it forward by his dedicated involvement with various youth organizations over the years.

Kevin pursued many interests, which included cooking, watching cooking shows like Chopped with his granddaughter Paige, and traveling the world. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. Kevin was generous to a fault, especially when it came to his family. He was proud of them all and of their accomplishments. Next to the Lord, family meant everything to him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father Ervin McClain; and his brothers Terry Mason McClain of Louisville, Kentucky and Roger Wayne McClain of St. Augustine, Florida. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-seven years, Peggy Scheetz McClain of Friendswood; his sons Kevin Andrew McClain, Jr. and wife Meg of Jackson, Michigan and Brian William McClain and wife Kim of Friendswood; his grandchildren Paige Elizabeth McClain, Faelynn Christine McClain, Bryna Joy McClain, Macie Danielle McClain and Rafe Matthias McClain; his mother Barbara Mason McClain of Louisville, Kentucky; his brother Richard “Rick” Ervin McClain of Louisville, Kentucky; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 11:30am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas 77598, with Pastor Rob Jones officiating.

A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in the chapel at Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Drive, Houston, Texas 77024, with Rev. Dr. Duane Brooks.

