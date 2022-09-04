James Daniel Williford, 25, of Conroe, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born on Monday, September 2, 1996, in Conroe, Texas, to James Cecil Williford and Bette Michelle Whitmire.

James was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Grisson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, James Williford and Bette Miller; siblings, Stephen J. Rogers, Jacob Williford, Katherine Williford, and Abby (Noah) Williford; along with numerous other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and treasured friends. Visitation for James will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

