Kenneth “Kenny” Klein Jordan was born in Liberty on December 17, 1956, and passed away in Fort Worth on August 27, 2022. As called by friends and family, Kenny was predeceased by his father Kenneth Harold Jordan and his mother Jewel Lea Nolan.

Kenny is survived by his children: Heather Rebecca Jordan, Kelly Melissa Jordan, Kolin Jay Jordan – his grandchildren: Andrew, Thomas, Gracie, and Jillian – Siblings: Harold Wayne Jordan (Laura), Terri Nolan Hughes (Jeff), James Jason Nolan (Mary Beth), Jon Jeffery Nolan (Tonya) and many nieces and nephews.

Kenny was a graduate of Liberty High School Class of 1974, Kenny then went on to Texas A&M University and joined the Fighting Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets (Company F-1). Kenny graduated from Texas A&M in 1979.

Kenny had a long career in the oil and gas industry and traveled the world. Kenny also had a passion for family genealogy. Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday September 8, 2022 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and the service is set for Friday September 9, 2022 at 11:00am, both at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas.

