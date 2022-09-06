Authorities searching for missing man in Sam Houston National Forest

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies are at the Sam Houston National Forest searching for a 23-year-old male identified as Christopher Loveall.

Family and friends last heard from Loveall on Sunday at about 12:30 pm. Friends located his vehicle at the Sam Houston National Forest at about 4:30 pm on Monday.

Detectives determined that Loveall’s phone was last tracked at the Sam Houston National Forest, and the signal is no longer active.

If you know the whereabouts of Christopher please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

Agencies assisting in the search are Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Forestry Service; Precinct 1 Constable Office; Montgomery County Search and Rescue, New Waverly and Montgomery Fire Department, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice-ID tracking dogs.

